Empowering Women: The Lakhpati Didi Mission Revolutionizes Rural Economies

The Lakhpati Didi initiative in Odisha, led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, aims to empower rural women with financial independence and leadership. The scheme provides interest-free loans and enhances community investment, fostering self-reliance and entrepreneurship among women across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 29-05-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 20:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced on Thursday that the Lakhpati Didi initiative will grant financial independence and leadership skills to women in rural areas. He emphasized that this scheme, guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, enables women to earn over Rs 1 lakh annually under the Lakhpati Didi Yojana.

The initiative is not solely about employment; its primary goal is to provide women with financial freedom and leadership opportunities. Chief Minister Majhi underscored that Lakhpati Didi isn't merely a welfare scheme but a blueprint for inclusive and sustainable growth.

Highlighting Odisha's commitment, Majhi revealed that 17 lakh women have become Lakhpati Didis, with the state leading the nation in this mission. Supportive measures include zero-interest loans for self-help groups and increased community funds, fostering self-confidence and entrepreneurship among women.

(With inputs from agencies.)

