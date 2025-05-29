Empowering Women: The Lakhpati Didi Mission Revolutionizes Rural Economies

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced on Thursday that the Lakhpati Didi initiative will grant financial independence and leadership skills to women in rural areas. He emphasized that this scheme, guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, enables women to earn over Rs 1 lakh annually under the Lakhpati Didi Yojana.

The initiative is not solely about employment; its primary goal is to provide women with financial freedom and leadership opportunities. Chief Minister Majhi underscored that Lakhpati Didi isn't merely a welfare scheme but a blueprint for inclusive and sustainable growth.

Highlighting Odisha's commitment, Majhi revealed that 17 lakh women have become Lakhpati Didis, with the state leading the nation in this mission. Supportive measures include zero-interest loans for self-help groups and increased community funds, fostering self-confidence and entrepreneurship among women.

