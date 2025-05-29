India's Path to Green Growth: Minister Yadav Highlights Circular Economy at CII Summit

Union Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav addressed the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Annual Business Summit 2025, focusing on the theme 'Building Trust - India First'. He highlighted India's commitment to maintaining its leadership in climate policy, underlining the 'India Story' as a blend of tradition, transformation, and sustainability.

Yadav spotlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mission LiFE, aiming to transform environmental protection into a collective effort. He elaborated on India's transition towards a circular economy with Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) guidelines enhancing recycling efforts, boosting the sector with significant investments and creating millions of jobs by 2050.

The minister emphasized protecting natural ecosystems, strengthening climate resilience, and fostering adaptation through initiatives like Mission LiFE and Green Credit Rules. He urged industry participation in the Resource Efficiency and Circular Economy Industry Coalition under India's G20 Presidency, reinforcing India as a reliable global partner in sustainable growth.

