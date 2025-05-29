Jai Hind Sabha: Congress Honors Armed Forces Amidst Political Accusations

The Congress party is hosting Jai Hind Sabha events across India to honor soldiers and the armed forces, with a significant gathering set in Shimla. Organized by the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee, the event aims to pay tribute to war veterans and the families of fallen soldiers.

Himachal Pradesh Congress President Pratibha Singh emphasized that the initiative is meant solely to express gratitude to the armed forces. "The All India Congress Committee decided on these events to show respect to the young soldiers who lost their lives during incidents such as Pahalgam. Our aim is to honor and show respect, devoid of political intention," she stated.

The event is set against a backdrop of political tension, with Congress accusing the BJP of exploiting national security issues for political gains. Chetan Chauhan criticized BJP's actions, calling for a special parliamentary session to address these matters, while reiterating the non-political focus of the Jai Hind Sabha.

(With inputs from agencies.)