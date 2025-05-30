China Lifts Seafood Ban: A Boost for Japanese Exports

China has agreed to resume imports of Japanese seafood products following successful negotiations with officials from Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries. The agreement marks the first step toward resolving a trade prohibition that has been in effect for nearly two years.

This decision was reached after a significant meeting in Beijing between representatives of the two countries. Terms of the agreement include Japan registering fishery processing facilities with Chinese authorities and ensuring exports are accompanied by certificates confirming the absence of radioactive materials, such as cesium-137.

The ban was initially imposed in 2023 when Japan released treated wastewater from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant. This diplomatic and economic move was met with considerable backlash. As China is set to announce the resumption officially, Japanese exporters are eagerly anticipating recovery in the market.