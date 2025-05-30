Left Menu

PM Modi's Cabinet Approves Major Highway Project in Andhra Pradesh

The Union Cabinet, led by PM Modi, has approved a Rs 3,653 crore highway project linking Badvel and Nellore in Andhra Pradesh. This initiative aims to boost industrial connectivity and reduce travel to Krishnapatnam Port, creating 43 lakh employment man-days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 10:10 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 10:10 IST
Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Cabinet, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given the green light to a significant infrastructure project — a 4-lane highway connecting Badvel to Nellore in Andhra Pradesh. With a mammoth budget of Rs 3,653.10 crore, the 108.13 km project is poised to strengthen infrastructure and industrial connections within the state, according to an official statement.

The newly approved greenfield corridor is expected to enhance connectivity to key industrial zones in Andhra Pradesh. It will also cut down the travel distance to Krishnapatnam Port by 33.9 km, trimming it from 142 km to a more efficient 108.13 km. This decision was inked by the Cabinet on Wednesday, with the project forecasted to generate upwards of 43 lakh man-days of employment, comprising 20 lakh direct and 23 lakh indirect job opportunities.

In appreciation, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu met with PM Modi in Patna, expressing gratitude for the Cabinet's endorsement. Naidu highlighted the Prime Minister's relentless dedication to Andhra Pradesh's growth through premier infrastructure. Additionally, during a meeting in Patna, Naidu updated PM Modi on recent developments at the Telugu Desam Party's annual Mahanadu convention. Notably, the TDP, guided by Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu, passed a political resolution reaffirming its support for Operation Sindoor and PM Modi's leadership, signifying robust alignment with the national agenda. This resolution was formally communicated to Modi, asserting unwavering support from the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

