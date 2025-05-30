Left Menu

Trump's Billion-Dollar Vietnamese Ambition: A Towering Global Vision

A proposed $1 billion Trump Tower in Vietnam, potentially 60 stories tall, could begin construction next year. The Trump Organization, overseen by Eric Trump, is collaborating with local partners, amidst U.S.-Vietnam trade talks. The landmark is planned for Ho Chi Minh City's developing financial hub.

The Trump Organization is considering a significant investment with the development of a monumental skyscraper in Vietnam. Potentially valued at $1 billion, the proposed Trump Tower in Ho Chi Minh City could soar beyond 60 stories if construction plans are finalized, insider information disclosed to Reuters.

This monumental venture would mark the organization's second major project in Vietnam as the country navigates trade negotiations with the United States. Eric Trump, a senior executive of the Trump Organization, recently assessed the prospective site while simultaneously inaugurating a high-end golf resort in the country's north.

In collaboration with the real estate firm Kinhbac City, this ambitious project involves designing deluxe hospitality and residential establishments. However, as negotiations and permitting continue, the groundbreaking has yet to be scheduled, with aspirations to commence development in the upcoming year.

