Left Menu

Real Estate Titans Declared Fugitive Economic Offenders in Major Fraud Case

A special PMLA court in Gurugram has declared Sunil Jindal and Jitender Kumar Garg, promoters of the SRS real estate company, as fugitive economic offenders. The declaration follows allegations of a Rs 2,200 crore fraud involving investors and homebuyers. Interpol red notices have been issued against them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2026 21:34 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 21:34 IST
Real Estate Titans Declared Fugitive Economic Offenders in Major Fraud Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A special PMLA court in Gurugram has declared Sunil Jindal and Jitender Kumar Garg, key figures in the Faridabad-based real estate company SRS, as fugitive economic offenders in a significant fraud case involving Rs 2,200 crore, officials reported on Saturday.

Special Judge Vani Gopal Sharma made the declaration under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018, on January 15. The accused, reportedly absconding in Dubai and Georgia, were issued Interpol red notices at the request of the Enforcement Directorate, alongside another director, Praveen Kumar Kapoor.

Kapoor, deported from the United States in November, is currently in Neemka jail. The Enforcement Directorate is set to confiscate the assets of the accused, having alleged they laundered investments from hundreds of shell companies. The ED's actions follow numerous FIRs filed by multiple law enforcement agencies against the SRS Group.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

 Australia
2
Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

 Global
3
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

 Global
4
French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic Hopes

French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026