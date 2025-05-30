Saatvik Green Energy Marks Decade of Innovation and Growth

GURGAON, May 30, 2025 — Saatvik Green Energy Limited (SGEL) celebrates a momentous achievement as it marks a decade since its inception. Established on May 29, 2015, the firm has become a prominent force in India's solar energy sector, known for its high-efficiency solar PV modules.

SGEL plans for future expansion include an integrated cell and module manufacturing facility in Odisha, targeted for Fiscal 2026-2027, and expanding their distribution network to enhance accessibility for customers across India. This initiative includes new regional warehouses and market penetration strategies in Tier II and Tier III cities.

The company, with robust growth metrics and government support, is poised to offer an IPO soon. Interested investors are warned about the potential risks outlined in the DRHP filed with SEBI. SGEL's strategic growth endeavors signify its commitment to advancing solar energy adoption both in India and internationally.