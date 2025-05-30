Left Menu

Saatvik Green Energy Marks Decade of Innovation and Growth

Saatvik Green Energy Limited celebrates its 10-year anniversary, marking significant milestones in India's solar energy sector. Founded in 2015, SGEL has expanded its solar module manufacturing capacity and launched plans for integrated facilities in Odisha. As part of its growth strategy, it aims to deepen its market presence domestically and internationally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurgaon | Updated: 30-05-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 14:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

GURGAON, May 30, 2025 — Saatvik Green Energy Limited (SGEL) celebrates a momentous achievement as it marks a decade since its inception. Established on May 29, 2015, the firm has become a prominent force in India's solar energy sector, known for its high-efficiency solar PV modules.

SGEL plans for future expansion include an integrated cell and module manufacturing facility in Odisha, targeted for Fiscal 2026-2027, and expanding their distribution network to enhance accessibility for customers across India. This initiative includes new regional warehouses and market penetration strategies in Tier II and Tier III cities.

The company, with robust growth metrics and government support, is poised to offer an IPO soon. Interested investors are warned about the potential risks outlined in the DRHP filed with SEBI. SGEL's strategic growth endeavors signify its commitment to advancing solar energy adoption both in India and internationally.

