Left Menu

Premier Energies to Lead Solar Manufacturing Revolution with Rs 11,000-Crore Expansion

Premier Energies plans to significantly increase its manufacturing capacity for solar cells and modules, aiming for a combined capacity of over 21 gigawatts as part of a major Rs 11,000-crore expansion. The company is also moving into ingot and wafer production to enhance its integration in solar manufacturing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2026 10:30 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 10:30 IST
Premier Energies to Lead Solar Manufacturing Revolution with Rs 11,000-Crore Expansion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Premier Energies is set to spearhead a major expansion in solar manufacturing, doubling its cell and module capacity to over 21 gigawatts. This Rs 11,000-crore initiative is aimed at fulfilling growing domestic demand, according to Chief Business Officer Vinay Rustagi.

The company currently produces 3.2 gigawatts of cells and 5.1 gigawatts of modules from its Hyderabad plants. They plan extensive capacity increases in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, leveraging India's ALMM initiative to curb import dependency.

To fully integrate its operations, Premier Energies intends to enter ingot and wafer manufacturing. This move aligns with governmental goals for solar self-reliance in India and positions the company as a formidable global player.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with Cryptic Post on Venezuela

Trump Stirs Controversy with Cryptic Post on Venezuela

 United States
2
Debate, Education, and Nation-Building: VP Radhakrishnan's Address at JNU

Debate, Education, and Nation-Building: VP Radhakrishnan's Address at JNU

 India
3
China and EU Reach Electric Vehicle Export Agreement

China and EU Reach Electric Vehicle Export Agreement

 Global
4
Grooming Future Leaders: IIT's New Training Initiative for Faculty

Grooming Future Leaders: IIT's New Training Initiative for Faculty

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026