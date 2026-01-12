Premier Energies to Lead Solar Manufacturing Revolution with Rs 11,000-Crore Expansion

Premier Energies is set to spearhead a major expansion in solar manufacturing, doubling its cell and module capacity to over 21 gigawatts. This Rs 11,000-crore initiative is aimed at fulfilling growing domestic demand, according to Chief Business Officer Vinay Rustagi.

The company currently produces 3.2 gigawatts of cells and 5.1 gigawatts of modules from its Hyderabad plants. They plan extensive capacity increases in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, leveraging India's ALMM initiative to curb import dependency.

To fully integrate its operations, Premier Energies intends to enter ingot and wafer manufacturing. This move aligns with governmental goals for solar self-reliance in India and positions the company as a formidable global player.

