Andhra Pradesh Emerges as a Solar Manufacturing Powerhouse with Websol's Ambitious Investment

Websol Renewable Private Limited is set to invest heavily in Andhra Pradesh's renewable energy sector, with plans for an 8 gigawatt solar manufacturing facility. Approved by the state government, the initiative aims to fortify Andhra Pradesh's reputation as a major clean-energy production hub.

Located at MPSEZ-Naidupeta in Tirupati, the facility will encompass 4 GW of solar cell capacity and 4 GW of solar module capacity. The project promises to create around 2,000 direct jobs, significantly contributing to local employment.

The state government is offering a slew of incentives, including land allotment and capital subsidies, to expedite the project's execution, all under the AP Industrial Development Policy. Websol's expansion is expected to solidify the state's standing in the solar manufacturing sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)