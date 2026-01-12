Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Emerges as a Solar Manufacturing Powerhouse with Websol's Ambitious Investment

Websol Renewable Private Limited will invest Rs 3,538 crore in Andhra Pradesh for an 8 GW solar manufacturing facility. The project will generate significant employment, supported by state-approved incentives. This marks a pivotal step in positioning Andhra Pradesh as a leader in renewable energy manufacturing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amravati | Updated: 12-01-2026 12:48 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 12:48 IST
  • India

Websol Renewable Private Limited is set to invest heavily in Andhra Pradesh's renewable energy sector, with plans for an 8 gigawatt solar manufacturing facility. Approved by the state government, the initiative aims to fortify Andhra Pradesh's reputation as a major clean-energy production hub.

Located at MPSEZ-Naidupeta in Tirupati, the facility will encompass 4 GW of solar cell capacity and 4 GW of solar module capacity. The project promises to create around 2,000 direct jobs, significantly contributing to local employment.

The state government is offering a slew of incentives, including land allotment and capital subsidies, to expedite the project's execution, all under the AP Industrial Development Policy. Websol's expansion is expected to solidify the state's standing in the solar manufacturing sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

