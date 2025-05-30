Understanding Russia’s Stance: Putin's Influence on NATO Discussion
Russia appreciates recognition from Washington regarding its concerns over Ukraine's potential NATO membership. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov highlighted that President Vladimir Putin's position is gaining understanding, following comments by Trump envoy Keith Kellogg, who acknowledged Russia's apprehensions as reasonable.
- Russia
The Kremlin has expressed satisfaction over Washington's growing understanding of Russia's stance on Ukraine's potential NATO membership. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated this sentiment during a press release on Friday.
Peskov's remarks came in response to Trump envoy Keith Kellogg, who openly commented on Russia's apprehensions regarding Ukraine's NATO aspirations, considering them to be reasonable.
This development marks a significant moment in U.S.-Russia relations, particularly concerning the sensitive issue of NATO's expansion in Eastern Europe.
