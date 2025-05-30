Left Menu

Saudi Aramco's Return to Debt Markets with New Sukuk Prospectus

Saudi Aramco has released a new prospectus for its Islamic bond issuance program, known as sukuk, following a successful $5 billion bond sale. This move suggests the state oil giant's intentions to return to debt markets, likely to continue funding its expansive industrial projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 30-05-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 16:11 IST
Saudi Aramco, the state oil behemoth of Saudi Arabia, has issued an updated prospectus for its sukuk program, an initiative that involves Islamic bonds. The release comes hot on the heels of a successful $5 billion acquisition from a three-part bond sale.

The move is seen as a potential precursor to further activity in the debt market, signaling the company's ongoing efforts to secure funding for its ambitious industrial undertakings.

The sukuk issuance marks part of Saudi Aramco's strategy to diversify its funding sources, optimizing its financial reach while adhering to Islamic financial guidelines.

