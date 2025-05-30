Waaree Energies Secures $176 Million Solar Module Deal in US

Waaree Energies announced on Friday that it has entered into a $176 million agreement with a U.S.-based independent power producer for the supply of 586 MW of solar modules.

The solar modules will be manufactured at Waaree Solar Americas' facility in Brookshire, Texas, with delivery planned during the fiscal year 2026-27 across four different projects, according to a company statement.

Sunil Rathi, President of Waaree Solar Americas, emphasized the agreement as a testament to Waaree's commitment to developing a robust and technologically advanced clean energy supply chain in the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)