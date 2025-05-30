Legal Showdown in Okhla: Delhi High Court Intervenes in Property Dispute

In a significant development, the Delhi High Court has granted interim relief by staying the proposed eviction and demolition of 115 properties in Okhla, led by the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department. This move comes after residents took legal action against what they deem unlawful notices.

Justice Sachin Datta, overseeing the case, has called for a response from the relevant department. Advocate Dr. Farrukh Khan, representing the affected residents, argued that the eviction notices are arbitrary and lack legal grounding, highlighting the department's absence of land ownership documentation.

The court has earmarked August 4 for further hearings. Meanwhile, the petition argues that long-standing possession of the properties, allegedly sited on UP government's land, has become contentious without clear title proof from the state. This legal battle underscores a lengthy history of litigation over these lands.

(With inputs from agencies.)