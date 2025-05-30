Left Menu

Estlink 2 Set to Return: Power Grid Restored by June

Finnish power grid operator Fingrid anticipates the damaged Estlink 2 subsea power cable, connecting Finland and Estonia, will be commercialized by the end of June. The repair aims to restore efficient energy transfer between the countries, following damages that occurred in December.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stockholm | Updated: 30-05-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 17:08 IST
  • Country:
  • Sweden

In a significant development for Nordic energy connectivity, Finnish power grid operator Fingrid has announced that the Estlink 2 subsea power cable is expected to resume commercial operations by the end of June. The cable, a crucial link between Finland and Estonia, was damaged in December.

The restoration of this high-capacity cable is vital for ensuring efficient electricity transmission between the two countries. Fingrid's swift action highlights the importance of maintaining robust infrastructure to support cross-border energy needs.

The return to service of Estlink 2 underscores the resilience and reliability of Nordic energy networks, crucial for both regional stability and economic growth. Stakeholders across both nations look forward to the cable's operational resurgence by June's end.

(With inputs from agencies.)

