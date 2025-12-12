Left Menu

Finland Secures Cutting-Edge Air Defense

Finland is acquiring Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles from the U.S to enhance its air defense capabilities. The move aligns with the deployment of 64 F-35 fighter jets ordered from Lockheed Martin in 2022, with initial deliveries expected next year for bolstered protection against regional threats.

Updated: 12-12-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 17:29 IST
In a notable move to bolster its national defense, Finland announced on Friday its acquisition of Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) from the United States.

This strategic procurement aligns with Finland's 2022 order for 64 F-35 fighter jets from U.S. defense giant Lockheed Martin. Deliveries for these advanced jets are slated to commence late next year.

According to the Finnish government, the introduction of the AMRAAM missiles will significantly enhance the nation's ability to counter potential threats, reflecting a commitment to maintaining robust defense capabilities amid a complex regional security environment.

