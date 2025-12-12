Finland Secures Cutting-Edge Air Defense

In a notable move to bolster its national defense, Finland announced on Friday its acquisition of Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) from the United States.

This strategic procurement aligns with Finland's 2022 order for 64 F-35 fighter jets from U.S. defense giant Lockheed Martin. Deliveries for these advanced jets are slated to commence late next year.

According to the Finnish government, the introduction of the AMRAAM missiles will significantly enhance the nation's ability to counter potential threats, reflecting a commitment to maintaining robust defense capabilities amid a complex regional security environment.