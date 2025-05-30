Modi Unveils Ghatampur Power Project: A Milestone in Energy Sector

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first unit of the Ghatampur thermal power project in Uttar Pradesh on Friday. This significant move is part of a broader initiative with a total investment of Rs 21,780.94 crore, according to an official statement.

The project, which is a collaboration between NLC India Ltd and Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd, includes three supercritical units of 660 MW each. The completion of the remaining units is expected within the current fiscal year.

This development underscores a transformative phase in the energy sector for India, promising reliable power supply with advanced emission controls. The coal ministry highlights this commitment to sustainable and self-reliant energy solutions for the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)