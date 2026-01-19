Syria's Energy Sector Focuses on Deir al-Zor's Resource Potential

A senior official within the Syrian government has confirmed the presence of an energy ministry team conducting evaluations on major oil fields and the Conoco gas field located in Deir al-Zor. As of now, the assessments have not yielded tangible results.

The official also disclosed that the Syrian government is preparing to draft development plans for these fields. This initiative will be executed in partnership with energy companies currently possessing rights to these fields. Notably, some of these firms had previously declared force majeure due to the onset of Syria's conflict in 2011.

The focus on these energy resources indicates a strategic move by Syria to capitalize on its natural assets in the region, potentially influencing future economic and infrastructural growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)