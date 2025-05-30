Tamil Nadu's Meteoric Rise in Sports: A Visionary Journey

The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin, is at the forefront of a transformative movement in the state's sports landscape. Through initiatives led by the Youth Welfare and Sports Development Department, the state aims to engage youth constructively, channeling their energy towards development and instilling confidence for the future, the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) stated.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has played a pivotal role, launching several new programs emphasizing sports and youth development. This initiative has positioned Tamil Nadu as a powerhouse in sports, achieving national and international accolades and enhancing Chennai's status as India's sports capital, the statement added.

The 44th Chess Olympiad, a first for India, was successfully hosted in Mamallapuram. Organized with meticulous planning by CM Stalin, this event was backed by the Dravidian Model Government, Tamil Nadu Government, and the All-India Chess Federation, at an expenditure of Rs 114 crore. Participants and observers from 186 countries praised the exceptional hospitality extended by the Tamil Nadu government, marking Chennai as a rising star in global sports.

