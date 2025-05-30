Left Menu

India’s Water Revolution: Boosting Banaskantha with Jal Shakti Abhiyan

The Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain - 2025 campaign, spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and launched in Banaskantha, aims to construct 50,000 recharge wells. The initiative, joined by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, underscores water conservation's importance, boosting groundwater levels, agriculture, and sustainable farming.

In a significant push toward water conservation, the Ministry of Jal Shakti, under the Indian government, initiated the Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain - 2025 campaign in Banaskantha. The campaign, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and in line with his Catch the Rain objectives, kick-started with the construction of recharge wells, marking a strategic move in water management.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, joined by Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil and other dignitaries, formally launched the construction of these wells in Chodungri village. The event emphasized the collective strength of Jan Shakti, or people's power, in achieving the nation's developmental goals, as articulated by the Prime Minister.

Addressing the gathering, CM Patel highlighted Prime Minister Modi's commitment to transforming Gujarat from a state plagued by water scarcity to one with a water surplus. With ambitious plans to build 50,000 recharge wells in Banaskantha, including 25,000 supported by Banas Dairy, the initiative aims to enrich groundwater levels, support irrigation, and encourage sustainable farming practices across the region.

