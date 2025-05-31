Left Menu

Rekha Gupta Celebrates 100 Days of Impactful Governance in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta marked 100 days in office by emphasizing her government's focus on public welfare. She showcased initiatives in cleanliness, security, and women's empowerment, crediting PM Modi's vision. A 'workbook' was released, detailing achievements like the Ayushman Bharat scheme and Yamuna River cleaning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 11:30 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 11:30 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Celebrating her first 100 days in office, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta highlighted her administration's public service-focused approach and policy-driven governance. In a recent 'X' post, CM Gupta underscored her commitment to fulfilling promises, stressing the importance of visible and tangible development.

Gupta emphasized her government's efforts to transform Delhi into a strong, secure, and inclusive capital by prioritizing cleanliness, security, women's empowerment, and e-governance. She extended gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas' vision, expressing that his guidance inspired the progress achieved in 100 days.

The Delhi government marked its milestone with the release of a 'workbook,' detailing significant public welfare initiatives such as the Ayushman Bharat scheme and the Yamuna River cleaning campaign. Rekha Gupta, who assumed office on February 20, led the BJP to victory after a 27-year gap by securing 48 Assembly seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

