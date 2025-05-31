Tragic Landslides and Flooding Devastate Assam Amid Continued Downpour
The Assam State Disaster Management Authority reported five fatalities, including children, from landslides in Kamrup (Metro), while heavy rains caused flooding affecting over 10,000 people. Ongoing rains threaten further waterlogging. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, urging caution and issuing special leave for employees with schools remaining closed.
In a tragic turn of events, at least five people, among them children, have lost their lives in landslides that struck the Kamrup (Metro) district over the past 24 hours. This was confirmed by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) at 9:00 AM, as catastrophe looms over three districts due to urban floods.
ASDMA's preliminary report reveals the brunt of heavy rains affecting Kamrup, Kamrup (Metro), and Cachar districts, subsequently disrupting five Revenue Circles and impacting 10,150 lives. As the onslaught continues, Guwahati has reported three landslide incidents, and the authority warns of more potential landslides, waterlogging, and treacherous traffic conditions.
Amid persistent downpours, Guwahati's major localities suffered severe waterlogging following Friday's rainfall. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed the issue, emphasizing vigilance and informed that government employees will receive special leave, with educational institutions remaining closed as the state grapples with dire conditions.
