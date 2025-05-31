Major Judicial Shakeup in Delhi: 135 Judges Transferred

The Delhi High Court has announced a significant administrative reshuffle by transferring 135 judges across various trial courts in the national capital. This major move was authorized by the Delhi High Court's Registrar General, Arun Bhardwaj, and was made public last Friday.

The transfer list notably includes Judges Sameer Bajpai and Pulastya Pramachala, both key figures in the hearing of the Delhi riots case. Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai will now serve as a special judge at the Saket court's fast track court. Meanwhile, Judge Pulastya Pramachala has been reassigned to the Patiala House Court as a District Judge handling Commercial cases.

Among other crucial transfers are Special Judge Nyay Bindu, who famously granted bail in the Delhi Excise policy case, and Special Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal, who was presiding over the VVIP chopper deal case. Notably, Judge Amitabh Rawat has been moved to serve at the Delhi High Court in the capacity of joint registrar, while Judge Gomti Manocha will take up new responsibilities at the Karkardooma court.

