Left Menu

OPEC+ Eyes Larger Oil Output Hike Amid Tensions

OPEC+ is set to discuss a potential increase in oil output for July, possibly exceeding the current 411,000 barrels per day. This comes amid tensions with Kazakhstan over production quotas, as the group navigates market dynamics to regain share and stabilize prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 14:04 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 14:04 IST
OPEC+ Eyes Larger Oil Output Hike Amid Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

OPEC+, a coalition of oil-producing countries, is planning a meeting on Saturday to deliberate on an oil output increase for July. Sources indicate that the increase could surpass the 411,000 barrels per day agreed for May and June.

Leaders Saudi Arabia and Russia aim to penalize over-producing allies and reclaim market share. Kazakhstan's decision not to cut production has intensified discussions. Still, many see a 411,000 bpd increase as likely, though larger hikes are under consideration.

Despite recent price declines, OPEC+ pushes forward with plans that began in April to unwind 2.2 million bpd cuts. The coalition is balancing internal dynamics and global market pressures, as it includes both OPEC members and allies like Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025