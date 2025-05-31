Left Menu

Udhampur Police Intensify Crackdown on Drug Trafficking

From January to May, Udhampur police have aggressively tackled narcotics-related crimes, arresting 62 accused, seizing illicit assets, and achieving convictions. Meanwhile, BSF and Punjab Police recovered heroin and a drone in Punjab, highlighting a coordinated effort against drug trafficking.

Updated: 31-05-2025 15:10 IST
Representational Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Udhampur district police have intensified their crackdown against narcotics trafficking from January to May this year. Official statements reveal 44 cases have been registered, resulting in the arrest of 62 individuals under NDPS and PIT NDPS/PSA Acts. Authorities have also seized 16 vehicles linked to drug trafficking activities and shut down four pharmacy shops for H1 drug-related violations.

In a decisive move targeting financial assets, police froze 35 bank accounts belonging to drug peddlers, holding funds amounting to Rs 16,70,703. Furthermore, law enforcement officials confiscated contraband worth Rs 2.07 crore. Properties linked to NDPS and bovine smuggling, valued at Rs 4.19 crore, including residential, commercial, and vehicular assets, have also been attached. The police's proactive investigation and prosecution strategies have led to convictions in 20 cases involving 27 drug dealers.

The Udhampur Police's efforts are part of a broader mission to establish a drug-free society. In related developments, the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a drone and three packets of heroin during search operations along the Punjab border in Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, and Amritsar districts, reflecting an allied approach to curbing drug trafficking.

Based on intelligence inputs, the BSF and Punjab Police conducted joint operations, which resulted in the seizure of a drone and three packets of suspected heroin from farming fields near border villages. Specifically, a joint search in the Mehdipur village area of Punjab's Tarn Taran district uncovered a packet of suspected heroin weighing 550.18 grams. "The search operation yesterday evening culminated in the recovery of this packet," the BSF stated in an official communiqué. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

