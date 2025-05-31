Left Menu

Fishermen Left Adrift: Safety Training Under Siege

Recent budget cuts under the Trump administration threaten the future of safety training programs vital to fishermen and other high-risk workers. As funding dwindles for the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), programs like Fishing Partnership Support Services may cease, increasing reliance on federal rescue efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 15:32 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, essential safety training for fishermen and other high-risk workers faces potential extinction due to budget cuts overseen by the Trump administration. Programs funded by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) are hanging by a thread.

These cuts, justified as a means to reduce government size and expense, have led to widespread concern among experts who stress that the loss of such training could elevate the risks faced by fishermen and drive up costs for federal marine rescue services. The impact is deeply felt across organizations like Fishing Partnership Support Services, which train East Coast fishermen in emergency procedures.

With NIOSH funding drying up, previously unreported effects are surfacing, jeopardizing the safety of over 442,000 workers in fishing, farming, and logging—fields notorious for their high fatality rates. Industry voices are worried that with the number of trained workers dwindling, many will be 'left behind', putting lives and operational safety at even greater risk.

