Union Health Initiatives Propel Rajasthan's Healthcare Progress

On Saturday, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Jagat Prakash Nadda, alongside Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, convened to assess and propel health initiatives within the state. This high-profile meeting, attended by senior officers from both Central and State Governments, focused on reviewing significant health achievements.

The discussions underscored remarkable declines in maternal, infant, and neonatal mortality rates, while also highlighting consistent progress in immunization efforts through the Measles Rubella (MR)-I and MR-II campaigns. The state's endeavors in healthcare were further evidenced by successful initiatives such as Special Newborn Care Units, Lactation Management Units, and improved Post-Natal Care systems.

Emphasizing digital health, platforms including e-Sanjeevani, U-WIN, and Nikshay were noted for their growing usage. Financial updates under the 15th Finance Commission and the PM-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission were also reviewed, pointing to efficient fund utilization and timely infrastructure development. Both leaderships reaffirmed their commitment to advancing accessible, quality healthcare throughout Rajasthan, especially for its underserved communities.