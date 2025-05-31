Jitendra Singh Unveils Month-Long Celebration Plan for Modi Government Milestone

Union Minister and Member of Parliament Jitendra Singh, representing the Udhampur-Kathua-Doda constituency, convened a virtual meeting to plan a month-long celebration of the Modi Government's 11th anniversary. Fresh off launching the 'Viksit Bharat Krishi Sankalp Abhiyaan' in Jammu, Singh emphasized the importance of reaching every district and mandal with the campaign.

Singh urged officials to ensure full saturation of flagship programs like Ayushman Bharat, stating, 'Every citizen must experience the impact of the Modi Government's transformational schemes.' He showcased innovations in agriculture, including the operational Biotech Industrial Park in Kathua and the spread of the 'Purple Revolution,' facilitating high-value lavender cultivation.

As part of upcoming initiatives, Singh announced a cannabis cultivation project for medical use and the launch of a Lavender festival in Bhaderwah. He also highlighted advancements in floriculture, the AI-based agricultural system for J&K, and the commissioning of Agromet Observatories, aiming to boost the region's agricultural and economic landscape.