Prime Minister Modi Inaugurates New and Upgraded Airports in Madhya Pradesh

In a landmark event for regional connectivity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday virtually inaugurated the newly developed Satna Airport and the upgraded Datia Airport in Madhya Pradesh. The occasions were celebrated with physical events, illustrating the government's commitment to broadening air travel access under the UDAN scheme.

Key figures such as Union Minister for Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu at Datia, and Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol at Satna, represented the ceremony. Both ministers emphasized the aviation ministry's goals to improve connectivity and stimulate local economies. The Satna Airport emerged as a regional hub built by the Airports Authority of India for Rs 36.96 crore, promising connectivity to cultural and industrial sites.

Satna Airport's facilities, spanning 768 square meters, can handle substantial passenger traffic annually, with eco-friendly features like solar lighting. Meanwhile, Datia Airport, costing Rs 60.63 crore, integrates historical significance with modern infrastructure, ready to accommodate larger aircraft in the future, fueling spiritual tourism.

(With inputs from agencies.)