Biogas Boost: Indian Oil and IBA Forge Green Partnership
The Indian Biogas Association (IBA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) to advance the bioenergy and bio-hydrogen sectors. The collaboration aims to create knowledge centers, resource sharing, policy-making efforts, and R&D work to propel the biofuels industry in India.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Biogas Association (IBA) has inked a Memorandum of Understanding with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) to develop the bioenergy and bio-hydrogen sectors, according to an announcement made on Sunday.
The partnership will focus on leveraging synergies between the two organizations to foster growth in biofuels. IBA and IOCL plan to establish a knowledge center to support initiatives of mutual interest, including technology sharing, infrastructure allocation, and a skilled workforce.
NBA Chairman, Gaurav Kedia, emphasized the collaboration's role in legislative advocacy and policy formation to promote biogas, bio-CNG, and renewable energy. The association, working since 2011, seeks to create a greener future by joining forces with entities like the German Biogas Association.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Moody's Downgrades U.S. Credit Rating Amid Mounting Debt Concerns
Tragic Tornado Devastates Kentucky: A Community in Mourning
Real Madrid sign Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen for £50 million
AI collaboration triggers workplace loneliness, fatigue and misconduct
Vast Eyes Collaboration with ISRO for Future Space Endeavors