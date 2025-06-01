Left Menu

Biogas Boost: Indian Oil and IBA Forge Green Partnership

The Indian Biogas Association (IBA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) to advance the bioenergy and bio-hydrogen sectors. The collaboration aims to create knowledge centers, resource sharing, policy-making efforts, and R&D work to propel the biofuels industry in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 14:40 IST
Biogas Boost: Indian Oil and IBA Forge Green Partnership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Biogas Association (IBA) has inked a Memorandum of Understanding with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) to develop the bioenergy and bio-hydrogen sectors, according to an announcement made on Sunday.

The partnership will focus on leveraging synergies between the two organizations to foster growth in biofuels. IBA and IOCL plan to establish a knowledge center to support initiatives of mutual interest, including technology sharing, infrastructure allocation, and a skilled workforce.

NBA Chairman, Gaurav Kedia, emphasized the collaboration's role in legislative advocacy and policy formation to promote biogas, bio-CNG, and renewable energy. The association, working since 2011, seeks to create a greener future by joining forces with entities like the German Biogas Association.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025