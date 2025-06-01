Biogas Boost: Indian Oil and IBA Forge Green Partnership

The Indian Biogas Association (IBA) has inked a Memorandum of Understanding with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) to develop the bioenergy and bio-hydrogen sectors, according to an announcement made on Sunday.

The partnership will focus on leveraging synergies between the two organizations to foster growth in biofuels. IBA and IOCL plan to establish a knowledge center to support initiatives of mutual interest, including technology sharing, infrastructure allocation, and a skilled workforce.

NBA Chairman, Gaurav Kedia, emphasized the collaboration's role in legislative advocacy and policy formation to promote biogas, bio-CNG, and renewable energy. The association, working since 2011, seeks to create a greener future by joining forces with entities like the German Biogas Association.

(With inputs from agencies.)