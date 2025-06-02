Gruesome Murder Sparks Manhunt in Karnataka's Tavaragera

In a shocking incident, a 35-year-old man was fatally attacked in Tavaragera town of Kushtagi taluk, Koppal district, Karnataka. The victim, Channappa Hussainappa Narinal, was allegedly assaulted with a machete, said the police.

A complaint from the deceased's family prompted the registration of a case against 10 suspected individuals. Preliminary investigations point towards an old feud and property disagreement as motives behind the gruesome crime.

Senior law enforcement officials, including Gangavathi DySP and Tavaragera CPI, have inspected the crime scene. A manhunt is in progress to capture the accused, with police setting traps and conducting further inquiries. (ANI)

