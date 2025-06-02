Left Menu

Gruesome Murder Sparks Manhunt in Karnataka's Tavaragera

A 35-year-old man was hacked to death in Tavaragera, Karnataka. The incident is linked to an old enmity and property dispute. Police have identified 10 suspects and initiated a manhunt.

Updated: 02-06-2025 10:15 IST

Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
In a shocking incident, a 35-year-old man was fatally attacked in Tavaragera town of Kushtagi taluk, Koppal district, Karnataka. The victim, Channappa Hussainappa Narinal, was allegedly assaulted with a machete, said the police.

A complaint from the deceased's family prompted the registration of a case against 10 suspected individuals. Preliminary investigations point towards an old feud and property disagreement as motives behind the gruesome crime.

Senior law enforcement officials, including Gangavathi DySP and Tavaragera CPI, have inspected the crime scene. A manhunt is in progress to capture the accused, with police setting traps and conducting further inquiries. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

