Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's Spiritual Journey to Boost Development

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited Kedarnath Dham and Haridwar, seeking divine blessings for strength in her commitment to Delhi's progress. Gupta, celebrating her government's 100th day, also expressed hopes for the Yamuna's rejuvenation to mirror the sanctity of the Ganga.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-06-2025 10:15 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 10:15 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta made a significant pilgrimage to Kedarnath Dham on Monday, seeking divine blessings to guide her efforts in the development of India's capital. Accompanied by her family, Gupta emphasized the importance of Baba Kedar's blessings in her ongoing mission for a 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Viksit Delhi'.

In an interview with ANI, Chief Minister Gupta described the Kedarnath visit as a fortunate opportunity for spiritual rejuvenation. Her visit aligns with the BJP government's recent milestone of 100 days in power, and she expressed a personal commitment to furthering the capital's development goals.

Gupta extended her spiritual journey with a holy dip in the Ganga River in Haridwar on Sunday. During the visit, she pledged to clean the Yamuna River, aiming for the same reverence ascribed to the Ganga. Emphasizing her administrative resolve, she reiterated her commitment to revitalizing Delhi and fulfilling the citizens' aspirations by invoking spiritual guidance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

