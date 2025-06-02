BJP MP Alok Sharma Raises Concerns Over 'Love Jihad' and 'Land Jihad' in Bhopal
BJP MP Alok Sharma has voiced concerns over 'love jihad' in Bhopal, focusing on Muslim gym trainers. He highlighted similar issues of 'land jihad' and called for police intervention. His remarks follow Bajrang Dal's complaints and coincide with BJP's historic celebrations in the city.
BJP MP Alok Sharma has sparked a debate after raising the issue of 'love jihad' in Bhopal, specifically targeting Muslim gym trainers. He announced plans to provide a list of these trainers to the police, expressing concern over the increasing number of Muslim trainers in Bhopal's gyms.
Sharma's comments come amid broader claims of 'land jihad' taking place in the state, asserting that such activities will face legal scrutiny. His remarks were made following complaints from Bajrang Dal members and were coincident with observations made during the 'Bhopal Vileenikaran Diwas' celebrations.
In related developments, Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishvas Sarang recently reignited the 'love jihad' debate, following a controversial incident in Bhopal involving accusations of rape and blackmail. The case has led to multiple arrests and ongoing investigations by Special Investigation Teams.
