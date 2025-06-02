BJP MP Alok Sharma Raises Concerns Over 'Love Jihad' and 'Land Jihad' in Bhopal

BJP MP Alok Sharma has sparked a debate after raising the issue of 'love jihad' in Bhopal, specifically targeting Muslim gym trainers. He announced plans to provide a list of these trainers to the police, expressing concern over the increasing number of Muslim trainers in Bhopal's gyms.

Sharma's comments come amid broader claims of 'land jihad' taking place in the state, asserting that such activities will face legal scrutiny. His remarks were made following complaints from Bajrang Dal members and were coincident with observations made during the 'Bhopal Vileenikaran Diwas' celebrations.

In related developments, Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishvas Sarang recently reignited the 'love jihad' debate, following a controversial incident in Bhopal involving accusations of rape and blackmail. The case has led to multiple arrests and ongoing investigations by Special Investigation Teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)