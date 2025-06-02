Left Menu

Virat Kohli's One 8 Commune Faces Legal Heat Over Tobacco Law Violations

Virat Kohli's One 8 Commune in Bengaluru is in legal trouble for violating the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act. The pub has faced violations before, including operating outside allowed hours and lacking a Fire Department NOC.

Virat Kohli's One 8 Commune, a well-known pub and restaurant in Bengaluru, has encountered legal challenges once more. This time, the Cubbon Park Police have filed a suo-moto case against the establishment for breaching the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA).

The crux of the case focuses on the lack of a designated smoking area within the premises, leading to charges under Sections 4 and 21 of COTPA. This isn't One 8 Commune's first brush with the law; the venue has faced scrutiny before.

Last June, an FIR was lodged against it for operating beyond the allowed hours. Furthermore, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike issued a notice in December, highlighting the restaurant's lack of a necessary NOC from the Fire Department. (ANI)

