BJP's Khandelwal Defends PM Modi Amidst Congress Criticism on National Security

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal openly supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in matters of national security, addressing recent criticisms made by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. Khandelwal asserted that Modi is fully capable of addressing threats without the need for guidance from opposition leaders.

Emphasizing Modi's decisiveness, Khandelwal highlighted the Prime Minister's ability to enact and execute strategies effectively. Congress President Kharge had earlier advised Modi against self-congratulatory speeches concerning Operation Sindoor, urging national solidarity and discretion in security matters.

Kharge demanded a special parliamentary session for a thorough discussion on Operation Sindoor and related national security issues, questioning the government's transparency and readiness. His call followed U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks and demands for a review of defense preparedness by independent experts.