Sikkim Landslide Claims Lives, Triggers Massive Tourist Evacuation Effort

Authorities have recovered the bodies of three individuals, including combatants, in the aftermath of a devastating landslide that struck the Chatten area of North Sikkim on Sunday evening, as stated in an official army release. The landslide caused significant damage to nearby habitats, and there are fears that more people are missing. Identification of the deceased and search operations are currently underway, officials confirmed.

Meanwhile, a coordinated effort to evacuate stranded tourists in Lachung, Sikkim is in full swing. The initiative, involving police, residents, forest personnel, and the Lachung Hotel Association, is being spearheaded by Gyatso Lachungpa, president of the Lachung Hotel Association, with strong support from the local administration. Community members, particularly hotel owners, have taken on the responsibility of ensuring safe evacuations. They are actively assisting with logistics, carrying luggage, and helping children navigate the affected terrain to ensure no one is left behind.

Reports indicate over a thousand tourists are stranded in Lachen and Lachung in the Mangan District due to the heavy rains causing landslides, bridge collapses, and the rising Teesta River. Mangan district Superintendent of Police Dechu Bhutia reported that evacuation efforts had been delayed due to a landslide on Friday in Shipgyer, Upper Dzongu, but assured that evacuee retrieval would proceed on Monday. Further complications arose due to damage to the Phidang bridge base, limiting vehicular movement to the Dzongu constituency. Restoration work was carried out by GREF on Sunday, permitting resident and emergency service vehicles to travel on foot. Additionally, there are reports of missing tourists, with efforts ongoing to locate them.

(With inputs from agencies.)