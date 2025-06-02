Sikkim Struggles with Devastating Cloudburst and Rains

A severe cloudburst in northern Sikkim has unleashed chaos, cutting off communities and causing critical damage to infrastructure. The teeming River Teesta has risen sharply, disconnecting the region. In an urgent response, the Border Roads Organisation's Project Swastik has launched rescue missions in the severely impacted Gangtok-Chungthang and Chungthang-Lachen/Lachung corridors.

The relentless effort by BRO teams aims to restore essential connections, ensuring that aid reaches the stranded populace. Meanwhile, landslides have left numerous individuals marooned in Lachung and Mangan districts, compounding the challenges faced by residents.

In a timely operation on Monday, Lachung tourists were evacuated with the combined efforts of police, residents, local authorities, and the Lachung Hotel Association, led by its president Gyatso Lachungpa. They worked in unison to overcome the adversity presented by the deluge.

Mangan Superintendent of Police Dechu Bhutia reported that over a thousand tourists were stranded due to inclement weather, landslides, and infrastructural damage. Despite delays caused by a landslide in Shipgyer, the evacuation proceeded on Monday following the restoration of Phidang bridge's base, facilitating limited pedestrian access.

Forecasts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) indicate ongoing heavy rainfall, exacerbating the situation. As the depression over Bangladesh is expected to weaken, the northeast regions are bracing for continued precipitation in the coming days.

(With inputs from agencies.)