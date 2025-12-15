Left Menu

Three held for killing brother-in-law, dumping body in dry canal

PTI | Kaushambi | Updated: 15-12-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 15-12-2025 15:29 IST
Police on Monday arrested three men for allegedly killing their brother-in-law and dumping his body in a sack in a dry canal in Kaushambi district, officials said.

Two of the accused told the police that the victim, Surendra Kumar, who was married to their sister, would often harass her and question her character.

The arrests came a day after the body was found lying in a dry canal along the roadside near Mavaiya village in the Sarai Akil area.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar said the accused have been identified as Guddu and Golu, the victim's brothers-in-law, and their cousin Mahesh.

Addressing a press conference, Kumar said, ''The accused told police that Surendra frequently suspected his wife's character and harassed her. They also alleged that he had shared her objectionable photographs with several people, which angered them.'' According to the police, Surendra visited the village on December 13. On learning about his arrival, the accused allegedly called him to meet them in an orchard on the outskirts of the village, where they beat him to death with sticks.

After the murder, the accused stuffed the body in a sack and dumped it in the canal, while the victim's motorcycle was parked at some distance to mislead investigators, police said.

The three accused were arrested near the Kilanhai river within the Sarai Akil area following an investigation involving CCTV footage and surveillance inputs, Kumar said.

He said that the case was cracked within 12 hours of the recovery of the body, and announced a cash reward of Rs 25,000 for the police team involved in the operation.

