PM Modi to Address Global Aviation Leaders at IATA AGM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak at the International Air Transport Association's Annual General Meeting on June 2 in Delhi. The meeting, hosted by IndiGo, brings together aviation leaders. Modi also met Paraguay's President Santiago Pena Palacios, marking his first State Visit to India, aiming to strengthen bilateral ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-06-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 15:31 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant international engagement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the Annual General Meeting of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) on June 2. The event, taking place at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi, will see participation from leading aviation stakeholders worldwide.

Modi's address will be a part of the 81st IATA AGM and the World Air Transport Summit (WATS), occurring between June 1 and 3, and hosted by Indian aviation firm IndiGo. This gathering brings together key figures from airlines, the aviation value chain, and governments to navigate the industry's challenging landscape.

On the diplomatic front, Prime Minister Modi welcomed Paraguay's President Santiago Pena Palacios to New Delhi on his inaugural State Visit. The President's visit, scheduled from June 2-4, aims to fortify India-Paraguay relations across various sectors. The ceremonial welcome, highlighted by a Guard of Honour, underscores the strengthening ties between the two nations.

