India's Diplomatic Engagement in Madrid: A Fight Against Cross-Border Terrorism

An Indian parliamentary delegation met with the Association of Victims of Terrorism in Madrid to exchange best practices in supporting terrorism victims. The talks highlighted India's stance on global terrorism issues, focusing on Pakistan's role. Indian MPs emphasized the need for international cooperation against terrorism, showcasing India's decisive diplomatic and military actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-06-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 15:38 IST
Asociacion de Victimas del Terrorismo with all-party delegation (Photo/@@IndiainSpain). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An all-party Indian parliamentary delegation, led by DMK MP Kanimozhi, held a significant meeting with the Association of Victims of Terrorism in Madrid, discussing strategies in supporting victims of terrorism. The association, supporting over 4,800 victims, hosted a heartfelt exchange on the resilience stemming from tragic events.

The Indian Embassy disclosed that the delegation shared insights from India's experiences with terrorism, spotlighting cross-border challenges. DMK MP Kanimozhi pointed to complexities in India's ongoing conflicts with Pakistan, emphasizing diplomatic efforts to address these intricate issues. Her remarks underscored the regional tensions rooted in historic disputes.

Other members of the delegation, including AAP MP Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal and BJP MP Capt Brijesh Chowta (Retd), denounced Pakistan's global involvement in terrorism, calling for international collaboration to mitigate the threat. The discussions reaffirmed India's resolve against terrorism, with calls for support and understanding from global partners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

