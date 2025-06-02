India's Diplomatic Engagement in Madrid: A Fight Against Cross-Border Terrorism

An all-party Indian parliamentary delegation, led by DMK MP Kanimozhi, held a significant meeting with the Association of Victims of Terrorism in Madrid, discussing strategies in supporting victims of terrorism. The association, supporting over 4,800 victims, hosted a heartfelt exchange on the resilience stemming from tragic events.

The Indian Embassy disclosed that the delegation shared insights from India's experiences with terrorism, spotlighting cross-border challenges. DMK MP Kanimozhi pointed to complexities in India's ongoing conflicts with Pakistan, emphasizing diplomatic efforts to address these intricate issues. Her remarks underscored the regional tensions rooted in historic disputes.

Other members of the delegation, including AAP MP Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal and BJP MP Capt Brijesh Chowta (Retd), denounced Pakistan's global involvement in terrorism, calling for international collaboration to mitigate the threat. The discussions reaffirmed India's resolve against terrorism, with calls for support and understanding from global partners.

