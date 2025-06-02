MP police arrest four Punjab residents, one local in connection with illegal weapons in Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh police have arrested four Punjab residents and a local resident of Gwalior district in connection with illegal weapons in the district, a police official said on Monday. The police action was taken after receiving an intel from the informer on Sunday. Based on the information, the police intercepted the vehicle of the accused in Chandmari area under the jurisdiction of Kampoo police station in the district and thoroughly checked it.

After the search, the police recovered two pistols, four bullets and two swords from their possession. The police asked them to produce the documents in support, but they failed to submit, and then the police took them into custody. Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Niranjan Sharma told ANI, "Gwalior's Kampoo police arrested four residents of Punjab's Mansa district along with an SUV (Sport utility vehicle). Kampu police received information from an informer that four people from Punjab travelling in an SUV are about to commit some big crime and have illegal weapons. Acting on the info, the police identified their vehicle and checked it. As a result of which, the police recovered two pistols, four rounds (bullets) and two swords from their possession."

Under the relevant sections of the Arms act, the police confiscated the vehicle, seized the arms and arrested the accused. They are being questioned, the officer said. "During interrogation, the accused said that they came here to pay obeisance at Gurudwara and while returning, they reached JAH for some checkup. In the meantime, they came in contact with a person, who issues parking slips at the parking lot of the hospital. During the conversation, they talked about weapons and that person assured them about providing it. Later, he got the weapon delivered. Ergo, the police have arrested that man as well and are interrogating him," Sharma said.

An investigation into the matter is underway and further action will be taken based on the facts revealed, he added. (ANI)

