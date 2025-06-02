Left Menu

MP police arrest four Punjab residents, one local in connection with illegal weapons in Gwalior

The police action was taken after receiving an intel from the informer on Sunday. Based on the information, the police intercepted the vehicle of the accused in Chandmari area under the jurisdiction of Kampoo police station in the district and thoroughly checked it.

ANI | Updated: 02-06-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 19:20 IST
MP police arrest four Punjab residents, one local in connection with illegal weapons in Gwalior
ASP Niranjan Sharma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh police have arrested four Punjab residents and a local resident of Gwalior district in connection with illegal weapons in the district, a police official said on Monday. The police action was taken after receiving an intel from the informer on Sunday. Based on the information, the police intercepted the vehicle of the accused in Chandmari area under the jurisdiction of Kampoo police station in the district and thoroughly checked it.

After the search, the police recovered two pistols, four bullets and two swords from their possession. The police asked them to produce the documents in support, but they failed to submit, and then the police took them into custody. Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Niranjan Sharma told ANI, "Gwalior's Kampoo police arrested four residents of Punjab's Mansa district along with an SUV (Sport utility vehicle). Kampu police received information from an informer that four people from Punjab travelling in an SUV are about to commit some big crime and have illegal weapons. Acting on the info, the police identified their vehicle and checked it. As a result of which, the police recovered two pistols, four rounds (bullets) and two swords from their possession."

Under the relevant sections of the Arms act, the police confiscated the vehicle, seized the arms and arrested the accused. They are being questioned, the officer said. "During interrogation, the accused said that they came here to pay obeisance at Gurudwara and while returning, they reached JAH for some checkup. In the meantime, they came in contact with a person, who issues parking slips at the parking lot of the hospital. During the conversation, they talked about weapons and that person assured them about providing it. Later, he got the weapon delivered. Ergo, the police have arrested that man as well and are interrogating him," Sharma said.

An investigation into the matter is underway and further action will be taken based on the facts revealed, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025