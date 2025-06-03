Market Anticipation: Wall Street Holds Steady Amid Trade Talks

Wall Street's main indexes began the day with mixed signals on Tuesday as investors watched closely for any developments in U.S. trade negotiations. The ongoing tariff conflict has led to months of market volatility, leaving investors in search of stability.

At the opening, the Dow Jones Industrial Average showed no significant movement, holding steady at 42,304.5. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 experienced a modest increase, rising by 2.6 points or 0.04% to reach 5,938.56. The Nasdaq Composite also recorded gains, up 46.0 points or 0.24%, opening at 19,288.659.

The mixed indices reflect an atmosphere of caution as traders await further clarity in international trade relations, which continue to be a major influence on market directions.

(With inputs from agencies.)