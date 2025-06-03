BJP Delegation's Global Tour Highlights India's Peaceful Stance

After completing an extensive multi-nation tour, BJP MP Rekha Sharma expressed that the delegation, led by Baijayant Panda, found significant positivity towards India abroad. In a discussion with ANI, Sharma highlighted that while India speaks the language of peace and development, Pakistan continues to focus on conflict and terrorism.

Sharma noted the delegation's successful visits to four nations, where the concerns raised by their leader Baijayant Panda were taken seriously. They effectively countered Pakistani misinformation with evidence, clarifying the truth to other nations. From Bahrain to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Algeria, the sentiment was consistently positive towards India's stance of promoting peace.

The BJP MP further emphasized the support received from various nations, all condemning terrorism—understanding India's struggles as many have faced similar challenges. The diversity within the delegation, including members from different political and religious backgrounds, underscored India's unified front against terrorism. The delegation also briefed international partners on India's response to recent terror incidents and emphasized continued action against cross-border terrorism.