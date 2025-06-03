Left Menu

BJP Delegation's Global Tour Highlights India's Peaceful Stance

BJP MP Rekha Sharma described the multi-nation tour led by Baijayant Panda as positive, countering Pakistan's misinformation and showcasing India's commitment to peace and development. The delegation, including leaders from various parties, emphasized India's unity against terrorism during visits to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Algeria.

BJP MP Rekha Sharma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
After completing an extensive multi-nation tour, BJP MP Rekha Sharma expressed that the delegation, led by Baijayant Panda, found significant positivity towards India abroad. In a discussion with ANI, Sharma highlighted that while India speaks the language of peace and development, Pakistan continues to focus on conflict and terrorism.

Sharma noted the delegation's successful visits to four nations, where the concerns raised by their leader Baijayant Panda were taken seriously. They effectively countered Pakistani misinformation with evidence, clarifying the truth to other nations. From Bahrain to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Algeria, the sentiment was consistently positive towards India's stance of promoting peace.

The BJP MP further emphasized the support received from various nations, all condemning terrorism—understanding India's struggles as many have faced similar challenges. The diversity within the delegation, including members from different political and religious backgrounds, underscored India's unified front against terrorism. The delegation also briefed international partners on India's response to recent terror incidents and emphasized continued action against cross-border terrorism.

