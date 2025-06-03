India Gears Up for Record-Breaking International Yoga Day Led by PM Modi
Prime Minister Modi is set to lead a historic International Yoga Day event on June 21 in Andhra Pradesh. Highlighting the theme 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health,' the event will include global partnerships, yoga demonstrations at iconic landmarks, and initiatives for diverse communities.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is preparing to spearhead a monumental celebration of International Yoga Day on June 21 in Andhra Pradesh. Expressing excitement on social media, he lauded '#Yogandhra2025' as an outstanding initiative to spread the practice of yoga.
In response to a post by Union Minister of State for Health, Prataprao Jadhav, Modi noted the gathering of 2,000 yoga enthusiasts at Puligundu Twin Hills as a prelude to the main event. Modestly surrounded by the impressive rock formations, the event is rooted in serenity yet filled with dynamic enthusiasm.
This year, the city of Visakhapatnam will host a stunning attempt to set a world record, with over 2.5 lakh participants practicing yoga simultaneously along a 27-kilometer coastal stretch. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will join PM Modi in leading the celebrations. Emphasizing its significance, Modi reflected on the inception of International Yoga Day on June 21, 2015, and its global recognition as promoting wellness.
The event is themed 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health,' and aims for world records with synchronized demonstrations at 10,000 international locations and yoga parks designed to foster community involvement. Additionally, special sessions will cater to a variety of groups, including differently-abled individuals, creating wide-reaching public health benefits.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Hyderabad Blast Plotters Moved to Visakhapatnam Jail Amid Explosive Seizures
Chandrababu Naidu's Strategic Delhi Visit for State Investments
N Chandrababu Naidu Graces Sri Gangamma Jatara
Blaze at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Under Control, Investigation Underway
Sharmila's Hunger Strike: Controversy in Visakhapatnam