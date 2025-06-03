Left Menu

India Gears Up for Record-Breaking International Yoga Day Led by PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi is set to lead a historic International Yoga Day event on June 21 in Andhra Pradesh. Highlighting the theme 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health,' the event will include global partnerships, yoga demonstrations at iconic landmarks, and initiatives for diverse communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-06-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 21:41 IST
India Gears Up for Record-Breaking International Yoga Day Led by PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is preparing to spearhead a monumental celebration of International Yoga Day on June 21 in Andhra Pradesh. Expressing excitement on social media, he lauded '#Yogandhra2025' as an outstanding initiative to spread the practice of yoga.

In response to a post by Union Minister of State for Health, Prataprao Jadhav, Modi noted the gathering of 2,000 yoga enthusiasts at Puligundu Twin Hills as a prelude to the main event. Modestly surrounded by the impressive rock formations, the event is rooted in serenity yet filled with dynamic enthusiasm.

This year, the city of Visakhapatnam will host a stunning attempt to set a world record, with over 2.5 lakh participants practicing yoga simultaneously along a 27-kilometer coastal stretch. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will join PM Modi in leading the celebrations. Emphasizing its significance, Modi reflected on the inception of International Yoga Day on June 21, 2015, and its global recognition as promoting wellness.

The event is themed 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health,' and aims for world records with synchronized demonstrations at 10,000 international locations and yoga parks designed to foster community involvement. Additionally, special sessions will cater to a variety of groups, including differently-abled individuals, creating wide-reaching public health benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025