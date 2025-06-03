India Gears Up for Record-Breaking International Yoga Day Led by PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is preparing to spearhead a monumental celebration of International Yoga Day on June 21 in Andhra Pradesh. Expressing excitement on social media, he lauded '#Yogandhra2025' as an outstanding initiative to spread the practice of yoga.

In response to a post by Union Minister of State for Health, Prataprao Jadhav, Modi noted the gathering of 2,000 yoga enthusiasts at Puligundu Twin Hills as a prelude to the main event. Modestly surrounded by the impressive rock formations, the event is rooted in serenity yet filled with dynamic enthusiasm.

This year, the city of Visakhapatnam will host a stunning attempt to set a world record, with over 2.5 lakh participants practicing yoga simultaneously along a 27-kilometer coastal stretch. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will join PM Modi in leading the celebrations. Emphasizing its significance, Modi reflected on the inception of International Yoga Day on June 21, 2015, and its global recognition as promoting wellness.

The event is themed 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health,' and aims for world records with synchronized demonstrations at 10,000 international locations and yoga parks designed to foster community involvement. Additionally, special sessions will cater to a variety of groups, including differently-abled individuals, creating wide-reaching public health benefits.

