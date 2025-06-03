Shell Charts New Course with Aphrodite Gas Project

Shell has cemented its commitment to boosting energy production by giving the green light to its Aphrodite gas project located offshore Trinidad and Tobago. This key decision was announced by the company on Tuesday.

The project is projected to commence its first gas production in 2027, contributing substantially to Shell's output portfolio. According to official statements, it is anticipated to reach a peak production level of 18,400 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

This development signifies a strategic move for Shell as it continues to expand its influence and production capacities within the energy sector, aligning with its long-term regional objectives.