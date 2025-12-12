Census 2027: A Data Revolution for India's Future

India's Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, has unveiled plans for Census 2027, positioning it as a critical guide for the nation's development trajectory. With an allocation of Rs 11,718.24 crore, this initiative sets out to accurately map the country's demographic landscape, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inclusive growth agenda.

In a significant policy shift, the Census will, for the first time, include caste enumeration, coupled with options for digital self-enumeration. This move intends to streamline the data collection process and enhance governance efficiency. Additionally, the Cabinet has bolstered support for coconut farmers with a major raise in the minimum support price for milling and ball copra.

Further reforms in the coal sector with the introduction of the 'CoalSETU' policy aim to increase coal supply efficiency for domestic industries. This policy intends to drive down import costs and boost economic prosperity, reflecting a strong push towards self-reliance in energy production under Prime Minister Modi's stewardship.

(With inputs from agencies.)