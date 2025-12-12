Left Menu

Census 2027: A Data Revolution for India's Future

The 2027 Census aims to provide accurate population data, guiding India's development. Home Minister Amit Shah announced a budget of Rs 11,718.24 crore for this massive administrative initiative. The Census will include caste enumeration for the first time, supporting Prime Minister Modi's vision of inclusive growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 22:17 IST
Census 2027: A Data Revolution for India's Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, has unveiled plans for Census 2027, positioning it as a critical guide for the nation's development trajectory. With an allocation of Rs 11,718.24 crore, this initiative sets out to accurately map the country's demographic landscape, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inclusive growth agenda.

In a significant policy shift, the Census will, for the first time, include caste enumeration, coupled with options for digital self-enumeration. This move intends to streamline the data collection process and enhance governance efficiency. Additionally, the Cabinet has bolstered support for coconut farmers with a major raise in the minimum support price for milling and ball copra.

Further reforms in the coal sector with the introduction of the 'CoalSETU' policy aim to increase coal supply efficiency for domestic industries. This policy intends to drive down import costs and boost economic prosperity, reflecting a strong push towards self-reliance in energy production under Prime Minister Modi's stewardship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025