Tehran Stands Firm Against U.S. Nuclear Pressure

In a bold televised speech, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian declared that Tehran refuses to capitulate to demands from the United States to dismantle its nuclear program. The speech comes amidst increasing tensions between the two nations.

Pezeshkian criticized the U.S. stance, stating that no free human being would yield to what he termed as 'oppression and injustice'. He underscored Iran's determination to uphold its nuclear ambitions.

This firm position highlights the ongoing geopolitical strife and Iran's resistance to international pressure concerning its nuclear capabilities.