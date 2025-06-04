Peru's Mining Frontier: Copper Growth and the Battle Against Illegal Gold Extraction
Peru, the world's third-largest copper producer, anticipates a slight increase in copper output to 2.8 million metric tons this year, alongside $4.8 billion in mining investments. The government is intensifying efforts to curb illegal gold mining, which thrives on high gold prices, notably in the volatile Pataz region.
Peru, renowned as the world's third-largest producer of copper, forecasts a minor increase in copper output for the year, expecting to achieve 2.8 million metric tons. This projection accompanies a notable investment influx of $4.8 billion, according to the country's leading mining official.
The country produced around 2.7 million tons of copper in 2024, attracting $4.96 billion in mining investments. However, the government is ramping up efforts against illegal gold mining, particularly after the tragic death of 13 mine workers in Pataz, a gold-rich region in northern Peru.
Mines and Energy Minister Jorge Montero emphasized the ongoing battle against illegal mining driven by lucrative gold prices, which exceed $3,000 per ounce. The crackdown has pushed these illicit activities towards other areas like the Cordillera del Condor range near Ecuador, as gold exports surged to $15.5 billion.
