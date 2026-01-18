Assam's Debut on the Global Stage: A New Investment Frontier
Assam is set to make its debut at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighting the state's investment opportunities. During the four-day event, vital agreements and MoUs may be signed, emphasizing Assam's future-oriented vision to a global audience.
For the first time, Assam will mark its presence at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is poised to present the state's burgeoning investment potential to international leaders.
During the four-day event, significant agreements and memorandums of understanding are anticipated. According to an official statement, CM Sarma's participation highlights the state's economic ambitions to a global audience.
This event will feature a robust Indian representation, including multiple Union Ministers and Chief Ministers, underscoring India's growing economic influence on the world stage.
