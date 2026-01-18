Assam's Debut on the Global Stage: A New Investment Frontier

For the first time, Assam will mark its presence at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is poised to present the state's burgeoning investment potential to international leaders.

During the four-day event, significant agreements and memorandums of understanding are anticipated. According to an official statement, CM Sarma's participation highlights the state's economic ambitions to a global audience.

This event will feature a robust Indian representation, including multiple Union Ministers and Chief Ministers, underscoring India's growing economic influence on the world stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)