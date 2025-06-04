Left Menu

Lee Jae-myung's Reform Agenda: Steering South Korea Towards Change

South Korea's new President, Lee Jae-myung, is focusing on political and economic reforms, emphasizing AI investment and a four-and-a-half-day work week. Key areas include foreign relations, reducing work hours, improving birth rates, and accelerating renewable energy. His foreign policy aims to balance global relations and improve ties with North Korea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 00:37 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 00:37 IST
South Korea's newly elected President, Lee Jae-myung, is poised to implement sweeping political and economic changes following December's brief martial law. His proposed reforms aim to stabilize the economy and rejuvenate growth through strategic enhancements in technology, particularly artificial intelligence.

One of Lee's priorities is overhauling foreign relations. He plans to forge stronger ties with the European Union and the "Global South," while cautiously managing the relationship with North Korea. Domestically, he aims to reinforce democratic processes and control presidential martial law powers.

On social issues, Lee's administration intends to address South Korea's low birth rates and aging population. Through tax incentives and housing provisions, he hopes to create a more sustainable demographic balance. Additionally, Lee plans to accelerate the transition to renewable energy while gradually reducing reliance on coal and nuclear power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

